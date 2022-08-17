'Meet Cute': Pete Davidson-Kaley Cuoco Starrer's First Look Out; To Premiere On THIS Date

Following his spilt with beauty mogul, Kim Kardashian, American comedian Pete Davidson has shifted all his focus to his career. The Saturday Night Live alumni is currently gearing up for the release of his romantic comedy film Meet Cute. The film will witness Davidson sharing screenspace with actor Kaley Cuoco.

With fans excited to see Kaley's and Davidson's chemistry in Meet Cute, recently, Peacock, its streaming platform, shared the first look of the film along with announcing its premiere date.

Pete Davidson-Kaley Cuoco starrer Meet Cute to premiere in September

On Tuesday, the official handle of Peacock shared some stills from Meet Cute that gave fans a sneak peek into Davidson and Kaley's on-screen budding romance. Along with sharing the pictures, the streamer announced that Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco`s rom-com will premiere on September 21 on Peacock. They wrote in the caption, "Your first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco falling in love over and over and over again. #MeetCuteMovie is streaming on September 21 only on Peacock."

Your first look at Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco falling in love over and over and over again. 👀 #MeetCuteMovie is streaming on September 21 only on Peacock. 💕 pic.twitter.com/82gH3fKClX — Peacock (@peacockTV) August 16, 2022

More about Meet Cute

As per the reports of Variety, Meet Cute follows the life of Gary (Davidson) and Sheila (Cuoco). It will see Sheila going back in time to recreate her first encounter with Gary while being on a mission to make him her ideal man after he fails to live up to her expectations.

Meet Cute is helmed by Alex Lehmann, who is well known for films like Acidman, Paddleton, and Blue Jay. The film is produced by Weed Road Pictures. Akiva Goldsman, Rachel Reznick Wizenberg, Gregory Lessans, Santosh Govindaraju, and Dan Reardon are producers and Noga Pnueli penned the script. Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erdén, Sara Shaak, Jonathan Taylor, Simon Fawcett, Martin Sprock, Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Caddy Vanasirikul and many others are taken on board to serve as the executive producers of the film.

