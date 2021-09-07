Kaley Cuoco Deletes Estranged Karl Cook From Her Social Media After Filing For Divorce

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco earlier this week announced her separation from her husband Karl Cook. The duo released a joint statement regarding their decision to split after three years of marriage. Kaley has now removed her estranged husband Karl Cook from her Instagram bio. However, Cuoco has not deleted her pictures with her estranged husband from her Instagram handle.

Kaley Cuoco removes Karl Cook from her Instagram bio amid divorce

As per Page Six, the actor, who previously described herself via Instagram account, which boasts 6.6 million followers, as "Mrs. @mrtancook." Kaley's previous bio also read, "Many 4-legged kids. I play pretend. Adopt don’t shop — giddy up! Yes, Norman Productions. ‘What, like it’s hard?’" The actor's current bio reads, "Yes, Norman" with a paw emoji. However, The Big Bang Theory actor hasn't deleted her pictures with her estranged husband Cook.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook began dating in 2016. The couple got engaged on Cuoco's birthday in November 2017. On June 30, 2018, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook tied the knot in a ceremony which was conducted at a horse stable near San Diego, California, with close friends and family in attendance, showing their mutual love for horses. Cuoco was previously married to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting for two years. The duo released a statement regarding their impending divorce and said that they had made the decision together with lots of thoughts and would not be sharing any further details about their relationship. Their statement read-

Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.

