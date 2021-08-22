Kanye West And Irina Shayk Call It Quits After Two Months Of Dating: Reports

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly split. The Donda artiste, who began dating model Irina Shayk back in June, is reportedly single again. West and Shayk got together a few months after his divorce with ex-wife Kim Kardashian was finalized, earlier this year.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk call it quits

According to a report by People, Kanye West and Irina Shayk's relationship was short-lived. The report quoted a source as saying that the relationship was "never a serious thing" to begin with. Another source was quoted as saying that the two are still friends. Explaining the reason behind their split, the source was quoted as saying:

Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly.

Neither Kanye West nor Irina Shayk has responded to the news yet. Their alleged break-up comes only a month after another report by the outlet had cited a source stating that Shayk was unhappy about the "breakup rumours." At the time, the source had said that the model was "so upset at the lies about her and Kanye," and that they were still "very much" dating.

About Kanye West and Irina Shayk

Kanye West and Irina Shayk started dating back in June and were first spotted together celebrating the rapper's 44th birthday at Villa La Coste in France. At the time, reports stated that West had pursued Shayk and invited her to France, which "she happily accepted." Reports also confirmed that West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian had no problems with his love life and she only wanted him to be happy.

In fact, reports claimed that Kardashian was aware of the now ex-husband's relationship "weeks" before it had been reported. Kim and Kanye were married for nearly 7 years and share four children together, daughters North, and Chicago, and sons Saint, and Psalm. Irina Shayk shares daughter Lea De Seine with ex Bradley Cooper.

Meanwhile, the release date for Kanye's new album Donda has been delayed several times now. The rapper recently announced another listening party for the upcoming album in Chicago.

(Image: AP)