Kanye West Announces Another Listening Event For 'Donda'; Check Out The Details

The wait for Kanye West fans for the album Donda has been on for a while and the wait seems to be nearing its end. The rapper announced his third listening party of the much-awaited studio album, to be held in Chicago. He announced on Instagram that the tickets were to go on sale on August 20.

Kanye West announces third listening party for Donda

Without any caption, Kanye shared a graphic with the words 'Donda Soldier Field 8 26 21' written on it along with the lines on the bottom that stated, 'show starting at 9 PM CST' and that it was on 'sale from August 20 noon'.

Kanye will play the record to a live crowd at the Soldier Field in Chicago.

He had previously premiered the album to live audiences at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on August 5 with listeners also getting the opportunity to catch the Apple Music live streaming early August. Before that, he had performed to the live crowd at the same stadium on July 22. It was after this listening party that he decided, without revealing any reason, to cancel the initial scheduled release.

The first listening party is said to have broken the Apple music Global live stream records, reportedly garnering 3.3 million viewers. As per reports, the singer has been living at the same stadium for the past few days as he worked on fine-tuning the record.

The Life of Pablo star's Donda is his 10th studio album. The title draws from Kanye West's mother's name, Donda West. The album was first scheduled to release on July 24, but got delayed while speculations over its release date has been on for a while.

Among the contributors to the album include late rapper Pop Smoke, as well as artists like The Weeknd, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi. Frequent collaborator Jay-Z too is set to join this venture, marking their reunion after five years following a rift.

Kanye's last album had released in 2019. Titled Jesus is King, he had drifted from his rap creations for a Christian theme for the album.