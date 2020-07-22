Kanye West Asks Kris Jenner If She Wants To ‘go To War’ After Bizarre Twitter Rant

Kanye West recently engaged in an explosive rant on the internet where he accused Kim Kardashian tried to get him hospitalised while drawing comparison to the film Get Out. The 43-years-old rapper is running a presidential campaign and having meltdowns on Twitter which has become a matter of concern for his fans who suspect that Kanye requires medical assistance for his mental health. Now, Kanye shared a tweet that was later deleted where he can be seen threatening Kris Jenner to 'go to war'. Check it out below -

Also read: Kanye West hints at putting off US presidential 'vision' till 2024 after Twitter meltdown

Kanye West threatens Kris Jenner

Kanye West took to his Twitter and shared a screenshot from his messages to Kris Jenner where the rapper has written 'This is Ye You wanna talk or go to war?'. Along with the screenshot, Kanye wrote in his tweet 'White Supremacy at it's highest no cap.'. He later also went on to post another tweet where he wrote the following -

Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It's Gods choice only I will live for my children Kris I'm in Cody if your not planning another one of your children's playboy shoots

Also read: Kanye West posts screenshots of JLaw and Halle Berry on Twitter, leaves fans confused

The tweets have since then been deleted, similar to the rant Kanye engaged in recently where he drew a comparison of his life with the film Get Out, where white supremacists try to mentally enslave a young African-American man. Kanye has also come forward and claimed that he has been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian West for almost two years after she had an alleged meeting with Meek Mill.

In the since-then deleted tweet Kanye had written, 'I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform'. It is unsure whether these allegations made by Kanye to Kim and Kris hold any truth.

Also read: Kanye West thanks his 'true friend' David Chappelle for flying to Wyoming to check on him

The drama spawned out of Kanye West's Twitter rant has been only increasing as new details have been coming to light almost every day. This comes after Kanye, who is all set to release an album on Friday, claimed that Kim Kardashian tried to 'lock him up' following his Presidential rally. In the rally, Kanye came forward and revealed that he and his wife Kim had considered aborting their first child then went on to breakdown emotionally for the same.

Also read: Kim Kardashian upset with Kanye West for making shocking claims on Twitter?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.