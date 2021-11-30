Kanye West Clears Instagram Feed After Expressing Desire To Reconcile With Kim Kardashian

A few days after publicly expressing his desire to reconcile with ex Kim Kardashian, Kanye West has cleared his Instagram feed. This isn't the first time that the rapper has gone silent on social media, he had previously deleted his account and joined back a few months before the release of his album Donda.

Kanye West clears his Instagram feed

Kanye West deleted all his posts from his Instagram feed on Monday, while the reason for his most recent hiatus is unclear, it comes just days after he shared a 5-minute Thanksgiving prayer on Thursday, stating that he wants to reunite with his

estranged wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The rapper had taken to his Instagram and shared a video titled Thanksgiving prayer, in the video, the rapper could be heard saying, "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me." The rapper went on to acknowledge many of his "misactions", from how his "hair-trigger temper" was "heightened" by alcohol, to how his family had to "endure" his manic "episodes", referring to his bipolar disorder.

He went on and said, "I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication. Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure." As per TMZ, Kanye West stopped at the L.A. Mission earlier this week to drop off 1,000 meals for skid row. Before his visit was over, Kanye grabbed the mic and shared words of wisdom and faith with the crowd including a message about the collapse of his marriage with Kim and said that God will bring them back together.

Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/7TS9jUVGVJ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star is rumoured to be in relation with SNL comedian Pete Davidson. The dup has been spotted serval times together and many media outlets have confirmed their relationship. On the other hand, Kanye has been linked with supermodels Irina Shayk and Vinertia.

Image: AP