Kanye West Had Been Wanting To Part Ways With Kim Kardashian For Over A Year: Reports

The news of Kanye West's divorce from Kim Kardashian has been the talk of the town ever since the reports surrounding the same began to surface a few weeks ago. Kim had reportedly filed for a divorce, with the papers for the same being processed by Laura Wasser, or more commonly known as the Disso Queen of Hollywood. But, if a report on HollywoodLife is to go by, the musician has wanted to part ways from the reality star for over a year now. Read on for more.

Was Kanye the one who wanted a separation from Kim Kardashian?

As per the article on HollywoodLife, it was actually the "Stronger" rapper, who is supposedly very miffed due to the manner in which the separation story is presented to the public, that has been wanting to call it quits with his wife of seven years and mother of three children. The website in question gave those claims an iota of believability with the help of bringing to light Kanye West's Twitter rant, during which he even called the Jenner family matriarch, Kris Jenner as Kris Jong-Un. The report even quoted West, 43, implying that it was in fact he who let Kim, with whom he supposedly has nothing in common apart from their kids, file the papers first for the sake of her dignity. But, going back to the time when the two were seemingly happily married, the rapper did say that Kim Kardashian did indeed "pull all stops" in order to try and save their marriage. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce:

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly filed for divorce from the father of her four children, rapper Kanye West, in the last few days of February. Documents in connection to Kim Kardashian's divorce from the musician are believed to have been processed by the reality star herself with the assistance of Laura Wasser. Quite recently, details regarding the divorce papers surfaced, which reportedly saw Kim Kardashian citing the reasons for divorce to be "irreconcilable differences". The two tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Italy when their firstborn, North, was 11-months-old. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.