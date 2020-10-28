Kanye West Hits Back At Jennifer Aniston For Urging Fans Not To Vote For Him; Says 'Vow'

Kanye West’s political venture has not gone down well with many Hollywood celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, who, in her recent Instagram post, slammed the rapper and urged fans not to vote for him. Kanye West reportedly caught wind of Jennifer Aniston’s comment and slammed the actor in a now-deleted tweet for spreading diatribe about him. Reportedly, West shared a screengrab of a news article, which covered Jennifer's comment and wrote, “Wow that Rogan interview got em shook. Let’s gooooooooo".

Kanye West in Joe Rogan's interview

Earlier this week, Kanye West made headlines for his statements in an interview on Joe Rogan's podcast. In his interview, West told the host that his renewed Christian faith and current run for president were inspired by God. The rapper further added that his friends and colleagues from the industry either thought he was joking or tried to convince him to 'not kick off his campaign'.

Jennifer Aniston is one of the many Hollywood celebrities, who have been vocal about her political inclination towards POTUS hopeful Joe Biden and his party's running mate, Kamala Harris. Earlier in the week, the actor took to her Instagram and shared that she has cast a ballot for Joe Biden and implored fans not to vote for Kanye West. Jennifer Aniston shared a series of pictures on Instagram, which features the actor casting her vote for Biden’s party.

In her caption, she mentioned that it is not funny to vote for Kanye. She added that she has no idea how else to speak about it. Take a look at Jennifer’s post.

In July, the singer aimed a jibe at his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner, which got fans ‘concerned’ about his mental stability. He accused his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to ‘lock him up with a doctor’. The singer also compared himself to Nelson Mandela and remarked that he might be locked-up just like him and fans will ‘know the reason soon’. Later, Kim confirmed that Kanye is struggling with bipolar disorder.

US Presidential Elections

The United States Presidential Election 2020 is scheduled to take place on November 3, which will mark the 59th quadrennial presidential election of America. This year, President Donald Trump is seeking to run the office for a second term from the Republican ticket. Meanwhile, Biden has been elected as a Presidential candidate by the Democrats.

