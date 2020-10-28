Devon Murray's Birthday: A Closer Look At His Iconic Role In The Harry Potter Film Series

Irish actor Devon Murray is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. Devon has starred in many movies, but his most popular performance has been in the Harry Potter film series. Devon Murray kickstarted his career in 1998 and landed a role in the Harry Potter film series. Thus, on the occasion of Devon Murray's birthday, here's a closer look at his role in Harry Potter:

Devon Murray in Harry Potter

Irish actor Devon Murray played the role of Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter film series. According to the Harry Potter Wiki, Seamus Finnigan was born in 1980 and was a half-blood wizard. His father was a non-wizard and his mother was a witch. Seamus was a part of the Gryffindor group at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Seamus arrived the same day in Hogwarts as Harry, Hermoine, Ron and Draco.

Fans must have noticed that Devon Murray's character Seamus Finnigan is seen in many of Harry's classes, in the hallway and is also seen in the food hall. At one point, Seamus is seen talking to Gryffindor house ghost Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington. The nickname of this ghost was "Nearly Headless Nick" and Seamus proceeded to ask why he was called 'Nearly Headless'. The ghost then proceeds to take his head off his neck and Seamus runs away in fear.

Devon Murray's character Seamus Finnigan is seen in every Harry Porter movie. He is a good-natured boy and is a bit clumsy. If compared to the other boys who live with Harry and Ron, Seamus is very supportive of Harry and never doubts his intention. He is also very close to Dumbledore. Take a look at the list of films in which this character has been seen in:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2

Devon's last appearance in a film was also Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. He was spotted in a music video called Every Time You Need Me in 2017. He was also seen in a short film called Damo & Ivor: The Movie in 2018.

