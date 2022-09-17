Kanye West Opens Up On Co-parenting With Kim; Says 'she Takes Care Of Kids 80% Of Time'

Kanye West recently spoke about his family dynamic with ex Kim Kardashian, mentioning that the reality TV star is raising their kids 80 per cent of the time. The Donda rapper, who shares 4 kids -- 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm, with Kim, revealed that he advises his ex till today because that would eventually be passed down to the kids.

Despite the public drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the couple has always maintained they want the best for their children.

Kanye West opens up on co-parenting with Kim Kardashian

Appearing on the Alo Mind podcast, the 45-year-old addressed the criticism he has been receiving and mentioned, "You get to that point everyone wants to say 'Oh, it's mental health' and everybody wants you to apologize a million times."

He continued, "Everybody wants to have everyone so doped out, so controlled out, that you're not allowed to even stand up for the things that you're handing to your family."

Kanye went on to say, "Your home is your original church. So, even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids. She's still gotta — basically 80 per cent of the time — raise those children."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after about seven years of marriage. Kim has earlier maintained that she wants the rapper to be a part of their kids' life no matter what the duo's equation is. In an episode of The Kardashians, which aired in May, she explained, "No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school."

Following her separation from Kanye, Kim dated SNL alum Pete Davidson for about 9 months before parting ways in August.

(IMAGE: AP)