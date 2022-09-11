Kanye West Reflects On Life After Queen Elizabeth's Demise; Says He's 'releasing Grudges'

The demise of UK Queen Elizabeth II pained people across the globe, with many remembering the late monarch's glorious legacy spanning 7 decades. Among notable celebrities, rapper Kanye West shared throwback pictures of the late Queen and penned a note on the preciousness of life. In the now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye said he was letting go of 'all the grudges' and leaning towards the light.

The Donda rapper has been embroiled in controversies for a long time now, taking public digs at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her relationship with Pete Davidson among other things.

Kanye West reflects on life following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II

In the now deleted post, 45-year-old Kanye mentioned, "Life is precious," and added, “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”

Kanye West ending grudges because the Queen died is what I have woke up to pic.twitter.com/SPVIiAA2nN — Dorn (@BigDorn27) September 10, 2022

Kanye's message also comes a week after he shared a series of posts attacking Kim Kardashian for not including him in decisions about their kids' schooling. Kanye, who shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 with the reality TV star, also hit out at fashion giants Gap and Adidas in a rant shared on Instagram.

He took a dig at Kim for sending their kids to a private institute in Los Angeles instead of his educational venture, 'Donda Academy', according to Page Six. He further mentioned, “Call me whatever names you want. If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy.”

He also slammed Kim's former boyfriend and SNL star Pete Davidson by telling fans to “ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit.”

More about the demise of Queen Elizabeth II

The British Royal passed away on Thursday, shortly after it was announced that she had been put under "medical supervision.” The Queen’s son King Charles III spoke about his mother's demise, mentioning it was “a moment of the greatest sadness for [him] and all members of [his] family.” The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

