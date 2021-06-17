Kanye West Reportedly "pursued" Irina Shayk After His Divorce With Kim Kardashian

Hollywood rapper and singer Kanye West, has reportedly been dating Russian model and actress, Irina Shayk. The two emerged as one of 2021's surprise couples just last week and here are some details about how the relationship started. According to UsWeekly and PageSix, Kanye West's new girlfriend was pursued by the rapper much like he did Kim.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk - how the rapper pursued her

According to a source who revealed to UsWeekly, Kanye West became interested in Irina Shayk a decade before, before his relationship and marriage with Kim Kardashian. The source also revealed that the rapper was the "first one to reach out" in an attempt to pursue the Russian model. However, the source also revealed how the courtship was similar to his romance with Kardashian.

Kanye allegedly first met Irina while shooting the video for Power, in 2010. The source called the romance "similar" to his relationship with Kardashian because he liked her from afar and "thought she was gorgeous". The source also revealed that West thought Irina was "special" and the model allegedly always held a place in his mind.

Page six also reported that West pursued Shayk "not long after" his split from Kardashian as he "always had a thing" for the Russian model. The outlet also revealed that the rapper simply decided to "shoot his shot" and that "it worked".

Kanye West's courtship with Irina was similar to his romance with Kim?

KUWTK fans will know, that Kanye West pursued Kardashian in a similar way when he saw her out with Paris Hilton in the early 2000s. The reality star on the 10 year anniversary episode had revealed that Kanye was asking his friends "who is this Kim Kardajan?' He didn't know what my name was". A year after Kim's short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries, West released his track Cold in which he admitted to liking Kim from afar.

The rapper's lyrics went, "And I'll admit, I fell in love with Kim / 'Round the same time she had fell in love wit' him / Well, that's cool, baby girl, do ya thing". West and Kardashian began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. The two split up last year and divorced in Feb 2021. The couple has four children together: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian is totally fine with Kanye West's new girlfriend

According to UsWeekly, Kim Kardashian is totally fine with her ex-husband's new girlfriend. The media outlet reveals that the popular reality tv star and businesswoman is happy for her ex-husband who seems to have found new love just months after their divorce. The outlet received this information based on another source close to Kardashian.

According to the source, Kim Kardashian is "genuinely happy" for Kanye West and is all for him moving on with his life without her. The source also revealed how Kim Kardashian believes that Irina Shayk is a "good fit" for Kanye West. This recent piece of information is on par with what the media outlet revealed about Kardashian's thoughts about the union, earlier this month.

At the beginning of June, a source revealed to UsWeekly, that Kim Kardashian liked Irina because "she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley Cooper". The reality tv star was reportedly impressed with the gracefulness with which Shayk handled her breakup. The source also revealed that Kim wouldn't have liked her ex-husband to move on with somebody who was going to "talk to the press".

Image - Shutterstock

