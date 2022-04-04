Kanye West Spent Whoppping Amount On Silver Birkin Bag For Girlfriend Chaney Jones; Read

Rapper Kanye West took the internet by storm when his relationship with his new girlfriend Chaney Jones was made public. Fans rushed to social media and while some encouraged him to move on from his past with reality television star Kim Kardashian, others believed his new love interest bore an uncanny resemblance to her. Chaney Jones has now taken to her social media account to give fans and followers a glimpse into the gift she recently received from her beau.

Kanye West's gift for Chaney Jones

Chaney Jones often takes to social media to share glimpses from her life with her boyfriend and popular rapper Kanye West. She headed to Instagram on Monday and shared a picture of a silver Hermés Birkin bag that West gifted her. Next to the gorgeous bag sat a bouquet of matching silver roses and fans could not stop gushing over the bond the duo shares. According to a report by Hollywood Life, the luxurious Birkin bag cost an estimated sum of $275,000 and Jones shared a picture of it as she thanked her beau in the caption. She wrote, "Thanks bb @kanyewest" and added a black heart as well.

Have a look at the post here

The duo is often spotted as they step out together and make heads turn. They were earlier seen at a Los Angeles Lakers game after the rapper's ex Kim Kardashian made her relationship with Pete Davidson official online. The duo was spotted twinning in black outfits as they were cuddled in their courtside seats at the game. Jones shared a glimpse of their 'date night' on Instagram and fans were all in love with the new couple as they made the announcement.

Kanye West at Grammys 2022

The popular rapper bagged two Grammy awards at the 2022 ceremony for his hit album Donda, after earlier being barred from performing at the event owing to his controversial posts online. He won in the Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories. Jones took to Instagram to congratulate her beau for his win as she called him the 'GOAT' (Greatest Of All Time) and expressed how proud she was of him.

