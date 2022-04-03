Kanye West's Rep Quashes Rumours Of Rapper 'going Away To Get Help'; Says They're 'untrue'

Kanye West's rep has set the record straight after reports claimed that the rapper was 'going away to get help' following the trail of controversial events involving Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson. Clarifying the narrative building around West, his rep Jason Lee claimed the information to be 'untrue', quipping that such reports only hinder Kanye's goal to create a 'healthy environment' for his children.'

Jason Lee, Kanye‘s new Head of Media and Partnerships, also shed light on how the rapper is focusing on becoming a doting father as well as taking care of himself. He further iterated that all the information that doesn't come from Kanye's own social media handle or from an official press release is 'simply false'.

Kanye West's rep addresses reports about the rapper 'going away to get help'

According to ET Canada, the statement released by Kanye's representative reads, "Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim."

Jason further added, "He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent,” and continued, "If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false."

Jason's statement comes shortly after a source close to the Kardashians mentioned that Kanye, who now goes by the name Ye, informed Kim that he 'will go away somewhere' in the hope of getting better. The source further stated, "For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

(IMAGE: AP)