Kanye West Struggling With Bipolar Disorder As He Declares His Bid For POTUS Office?

Ever since Kanye West declared his bid to run the POTUS office, several lesser-known facts about the star have been revealed. Recently, a report published in a leading news daily claimed that the rapper is suffering from bipolar disorder. The report further adds that Kanye West has been doing well for a long time, however, he has been having his episodes once again and is currently ‘struggling’. As per reports, Kanye West has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder in the past.

The report also states that Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West, who is currently in Los Angeles with their four kids, is "worried" about her husband's behaviour and it is super stressful for Kim, as Kanye's behaviour is ‘very unpredictable’ when he experiences the episodes. Reportedly, Kanye West’s episodes last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. If the reports are to be believed, Kanye was admitted to a hospital, in 2016 for a 'psychiatric emergency', which led to the cancellation of his Saint Pablo Tour.

Kanye's COVID revelation

Kanye recently made it to the news when he admitted that he had contracted the COVID-19 virus in February. Recalling his symptoms, Kanye confessed that he was struck with ‘chills’ and watched several videos to acquire more knowledge on how to cure the disease. Elaborating the symptoms he had, Kanye West remembered that he was trembling in the bed and constantly took hot showers. In his interview, Kanye West claimed that his COVID-19 infection had nothing to do with his decision to run for the Presidential Elections of 2020 and remarked that ‘God gave him the clarity and said it’s time’.

Kanye West spoke about the idea of controlling the novel Coronavirus with a vaccine and called it ‘the mark of the beast’. Explaining his claims, Kanye West remarked that he is ‘cautious’, as ‘many children get vaccinated and paralyzed’. The actor added that ‘they’ want to make sure that we don’t cross the gates of heaven. Kanye West also shared what he believes is the cure for COVID-19, and that's ‘praying’.

Kanye's Presidential run

West's wife, Kim Kardashian West has been dropping hints of the singer's possible Presidential run since 2016, as she spoke about what would happen if he ever ran for the elections, in an interview with a leading news daily in the past. Sharing her reservations about the idea in an interview in 2016, Kim Kardashian seemed ‘worried’ about 'awful things fans had done to Melania Trump' when Donald Trump was campaigning for the elections. Reportedly, Kanye recently registered with the Federal Election Commission.

