PCB 'still Waiting' To Hear From ACC After BCCI President Confirms Asia Cup Cancellation

Almost hours after BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the upcoming Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has remarked that the board is awaiting Asia Cricket Council (ACC) to issue a formal confirmation. The Asia Cricket Council is scheduled to meet on July 9 to decide on the fate of the multi-nation tournament. The tournament has been a tug of war between India and Pakistan after the Men in Blue refused to tour the neighbours as Pakistan had acquired the hosting rights.

According to Pakistani media, PCB Chairman Mani has remarked that the board is still waiting to hear from ACC and maybe Sourav Ganguly knows something that the PCB does not. Mani has also claimed that the ACC is making inquiries about 'certain things.'

Ganguly confirms cancellation

In a major update on Wednesday, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that upcoming Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The confirmation came even before the scheduled Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting on July 9.

In an Instagram Live Session with Vikrant Gupta, the BCCI President confirmed that the Asia Cup 2020 has been cancelled. He added that it is difficult to say which will be India's first international series after the COVID forced break and highlighted that the BCCI is monitoring things monthly. Ganguly also added that if the T20 World Cup is cancelled, then the BCCI will try everything to stage the IPL in India as it is important for Indian cricket.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had rejected any speculation that the Asia Cup 2020 will get scrapped in favour of BCCI to organize the IPL. In a recent media conference, the PCB CEO spoke about the prospects of Asia Cup 2020 and any possible cricketing commitments in place of the T20 World Cup, should the showpiece event gets shifted to a later date. Wasim Khan said that since Pakistan cricket team is set to tour England for three Tests and three T20Is in August, the players will return back to the country on September 2, i.e. in time for the proposed Asia Cup 2020.

