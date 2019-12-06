Kanye West Thanks God For Giving Him The Opportunity To Work With Dr Dre

Recently, Kanye West nearly broke the internet with a photograph of himself with Dr Dre in the studio. The photo hinted towards the possibility of the singers working on the sequel of Jesus is King. At his latest Sunday service in Lynwood, California, Kanye West thanked God for allowing him to work with Dr Dre. Here is what the rapper from Atlanta had to say:

Also read: Kanye West Talks About Serving God During Visit With Osteen

All I had to do was do an album for God!

In his Sunday offerings, Kanye West opened up about how he used to spend all his time mixing his beats on par with that of Dr Dre. He also added that he was unaware of the fact that he only had to make an album for God; after doing that Dr Dre would begin mixing his beats? Kanye West also mentioned spending time with God and serving him and how he would handle the rest.

Also read: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West To Disown Their Two Kids Born Via Surrogate?

Kanye West is supposedly going to release his Jesus is Born on Christmas Day. The Sunday Service album is gospel-themed. However, the follow-through is not sure, since Kanye West has not spoken much about the album.

Also read: Rapper Kanye West Performs For Texas Jail Inmates

More about Kanye West:

Kanye West is an American rapper based out of Atlanta, Georgia. He is known among the fans as a singer, musician, rapper and fashion designer. Kanye West is married to Kim Kardashian. His music seems to have a great diversity with his works varying from genres like indie hip-hop, hip-hop, electronica, and baroque pop. Kanye West is also known to be a part of the TV series and movies Keeping Up With The Kardashians and MORE. He has produced more than 15 studio albums till date.

Also read: Kanye West Wants To Add 'Christian Genius Billionaire' To His Name

More about Dr Dre:

Andre Romale Young, known by his stage name Dr Dre, is an American rapper based out of Compton, California. He is the founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. Throughout his career, he has been known for producing over 20 studio albums and collaborating with fellow rappers. He is also known to be a part of the TV series and movies like Straight Outta Compton, Training Day, and MORE.

Also read: Kanye West Claims He Is The 'Greatest Human Artist Of All Time'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.