Kim Kardashian And Kanye West To Disown Their Two Kids Born Via Surrogate?

Reportedly, Kanye West is disowning his two kids, Chicago West and Psalm West, as they were born via surrogate. They say the real reason behind such a huge step is that the rapper now feels that the process of surrogacy is ‘against God’s will.’ A major news publishing source told that Kanye said only North West and Saint West are his true kids. When the rapper’s wife heard about this, reportedly she could not believe her ears about what he said. But a celebrity news fact-checking website, Gossip Cop got the truth out and has debunked the report calling it utterly ridiculous.

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Sells 51% Stakes, Elated Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Say 'We Are Proud'

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpses Of Stormi Bonding With Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago

Will Kim Kardashian and Kanye West disown their kids?

The website claims that Kanye West was seen on The Late Late Show, where he revealed about his fantasy of having seven kids. The MC also added that the richest thing one can have is as many children as possible. He also mentioned that he loves his wife, Kim Kardashian and spends time with his family at night and that after the kids go to bed, he reads the Bible. According to Gossip Cop, Kanye is still dedicated to his religion, but more than that, to his children. According to the debunkers, the report also seems to be faulty as there is nothing in the Bible that forbids the process of surrogacy.

“JESUS IS KING”

Sunday Service Experience

The Forum Los Angeles Todayhttps://t.co/Xu4WGECVsT pic.twitter.com/xci1nkfjVt — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2019

Also Read | Kim Kardashian West Shares Unique Way Of Savouring M&M's Chocolates

Also Read | Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Thinks She Should Be Dressing Less Boldly

Kim and Kanye kids

Kim and Kanya have four children together. Their daughter North West and their son Saint. Their youngest two, Chicago and Psalm were both conceived via surrogacy.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wardrobe Proves They Are The Most Stylish Hollywood Couple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.