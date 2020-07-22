Kanye West Thanks His 'true Friend' David Chappelle For Flying To Wyoming To Check On Him

Rapper Kanye West recently took to his Twitter to thank comedian Dave Chappelle for coming to his ranch in Cody, Wyoming recently. He extended his gratitude towards Dave and wrote, “THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE”. The rapper also shared a video having a conversation with Dave.

Kanye West shared a video where he is seen asking Dave Chappelle to say something to make everyone smile. When the comedian said, "the brotherhood is real, love is real," Kanye responded, "Wait for a second, I said something [to make us] smile, man. We need some joke, something. Something to like lift our spirits." Later in the video, Dave Chappelle thought for some time and then said, “An uplifting joke? You know I don't do them." Everybody started laughing and then Kanye West seemingly satisfied told the camera, “that was it”. Dave Chappelle and Kanye West developed a good bond during the early days of Kanye's career as a musician. The rapper has also performed on the Chappelle's Show.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE ðŸ•Š pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kanye West misses ballot deadlines in South Carolina

Kanye West has once again missed a deadline to submit his signatures in the presidential ballot of South Carolina which lies in the southeastern part of the US. This comes only a day after the singer made a massive rally in the above-mentioned state. As per reports, Kanye West failed to submit 10,000 signatures which are mandatory for a presidential candidate to appear on the ballot. The due date was Monday but neither Kanye nor his representatives submitted the required documents. This was revealed by the South Carolina spokesperson Chris Whitmire to a news publication.

This is not the first time that Kanye West did not turn in the undersigned documents. He has reportedly failed to meet the deadlines in North Carolina which was by March 3. Maine on June 1, New Mexico on June 25, Indiana by June 30. Now South Carolina has also been missed by the rapper.

Kanye West's eccentric Twitter meltdown

Recently, Kanye West took to his Twitter handle and posted a series of alarming tweets, which has got fans ‘concerned’ about his mental stability. In his now-deleted tweets, Kanye West accused his wife Kim Kardashian West and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of trying to ‘lock him up with a doctor’. The singer, who reportedly has bipolar disorder, compared himself to Nelson Mandela and remarked that he might be locked-up just like him and fans will ‘know the reason soon’. He also compared himself to the lead character from Get Out, who discovers shocking truths about his fiancé’s family after getting engaged. Soon after Kanye West posted the tweets, fans expressed their concerns about Kanye West's health and asked trolls to act sensitively on social media.

