Kanye West's Birthday: Khloe Kardashian Wishes Her 'brother For Life' With Rare Pic

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce shocked the industry as the couple decided to part ways after almost 7 years of marriage. However, as Kanye celebrated his birthday, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram and wished him. On Kanye West's birthday, Khloe shared an unseen group photo that featured Kanye, Kim, Khloe, and he beau Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian shares an unseen photo on Kanye West's birthday

Amidst divorce proceedings between Kim and Kanye, Kim's sister took to her Instagram and wished Kanye on his birthday. Khloe shared an unseen group photo that features herself, her beau Tristan Thompson, Kim, and Kanye from one of their vacations together. While sharing the photo, Khloe called Kanye her brother for life. Khloe's caption read "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings". Kim replied to the post and left a ballon emoji in the comment section.

Fans react to Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post

Fans reacted to Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post and left their comments. Most of the fans found it funny that Kanye was wearing a shirt in the ocean. While other fans were confused why Khloe wished the rapper as Kim and Kanye had separated. One fan came up in support and wrote "Why do people feel that just because people divorce it has to be nasty. Families can’t love the other person anymore etc (sic)."

Kim Kardashian wishes Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shared a family photo with Kanye and wished him on his birthday. The photo featured Kim and Kanye on a plane with their kids. Kim wrote "Happy Birthday, Love U for Life!". Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot back in 2014. The couple has 4 kids together.

Rumours about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce started doing the rounds after Kanye West went on a Twitter rant and tweeted many bizarre things, one of them being that the Kardashians were trying to lock him up. Also, in July 2020, during a presidential campaign rally of his, West revealed that he had previously wanted his first child aborted, but Kardashian refused. In January 2021, CNN reported that Kardashian officially filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of divorce and agreed to joint custody of their four children.

