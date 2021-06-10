Kanye West's "fear" Makes An Appearance On Ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Instagram

The Kar-Jenner sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner received 3D-printed pumps from Balenciaga which the beauty moguls flaunted on their Instagram handles two days ago. Soon after their videos flaunting the Balenciaga pumps surfaced on social media, a video of Kanye West speaking about 3D printing being one of his "fears" in one of the episodes of Keeping Up with The Kardashians went viral on TikTok. Yesterday, a TikTok video from KUTWK Season 10 did the rounds on Reddit, wherein Kim's ex-husband could be heard saying, "This is what I'm afraid of right here, 3D Printing".

Kanye West's "fear" made an appearance on Kim K & Kylie Jenner's Instagram

While Kanye West and Irina Shayk's dating speculation have become the talk of the town lately after the rumoured love birds were spotted together in France, a video of Kanye from Keeping Up with The Kardashians has now caught the attention of many on social media. In the video, originally posted on TikTok, a girl points at a photograph of metallic 3D pumps posted by Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories and wrote, "Was this not Kanye's fear in season 10 episode 14, 21:34 of KUWTK". Following the photograph, a video clip of the American rapper from the KUWTK episode started rolling.

In the aforementioned video clip, an individual is heard telling the 44-year-old, "They (robots) learn how to program", to which, Kanye said, "That's dope". He also added, "I like robots. This is what I'm afraid of right here (pointing at a 3D printed), 3D Printing". For the unversed, during his visit to Yerevan's Tumo Centre for Creative Technologies, Armenia, back in 2015, upon seeing a 3D printer, Kanye said, "The internet destroyed the music industry and now this (3D Printing) is what we're afraid of right now with the textile industry".

While Kim Kardashian received the Balenciaga pumps in metallic colour, his beloved younger sister, Kylie Jenner, got them in hot pink colour. The owner of KKW Beauty had also posted a cute video of her daughter Stormi Webster unboxing the pumps for her mommy on Instagram. Take a look:

