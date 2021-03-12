Kanye West's Former Bodyguard Steve Stanulis To Star In A Tell-all Documentary

American rapper Kanye West is not new to controversies surrounding his life. Amid his divorce proceedings with makeup mogul Kim Kardashian, a new surprising piece of news has been revealed. According to a report by Page Six, Kanye West's former bodyguard Steve Stanulis is going to star in a documentary wherein he is going to dish out the details of his experience being a part of Kanye's entourage. Steve is a former NYPD officer and a Chippendales dancer.

Kanye West's former bodyguard to star in a documentary

Steve Stanulis is been approached by two streaming services to shed light on his rapport with the rapper. He said that they want to start filming next month. The title of the series has not been announced yet. He also revealed that he worked with Kanye at two different times. One of the times he was with the rapper was when he had his infamous meltdown on the sets of Saturday Night Live. Steve has also alleged that Kanye was once tipsy and wandered into the hotel room of an Italian dignitary.

The documentary will focus on the latest details of their rapport before things turned sour. For an interview with a podcast, Steve called Kanye 'his least favourite person' to work with. He also revealed that West has a set of 'ridiculous rules' he had to follow. These allegations did not sit well with Kanye and threatened Steve with a $30 million lawsuit. There have also been clashes between the two with Kanye alleging that Steve signed a confidentiality agreement and Steve denies the same.

Kanye West's divorce

Kim Kardashian has filed for diverse from Kanye West after seven years of marriage. Kim was also spotted not wearing her wedding ring in several of her pictures on Instagram. According to a report by TMZ, Kim and Kanye have joint legal custody of their four children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm. They also have agreed to co-parent their children. Kim and Kanye also have begun settling on their property despite having a prenuptial agreement in place. The agreement guarantees $1 million to Kim for every year of marriage. Their marital problem will also be featured in the final season of Keeping With The Kardashians which will air later this year.

Image courtesy- @kimkardashian and @stevestanulis Instagram