Kanye West's Love Interest Julia Fox Reveals She's 'die-hard Fan' Of Kim Kardashian

Hollywood actor Julia Fox has recently confirmed her whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West by unveiling a bunch of steamy intimate pictures from their lavish second date. According to People magazine, the actor shared a few steamy photos with the magazine. Fox had previously confessed her love for the Kardashians-Jenners by revealing that she is a die-hard fan of them.

Julia Fox professes her love for Kardashians-Jenners

Fox, recently, admitted on the podcast that she has been a die-hard fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She stated that he is gonna miss Keeping Up as she has been watching it since it first came out in 2007. Fox even mentioned that she wanted them to be her family.

Confirming her relationship with Kanye West, Fox wrote an article for Interview magazine, which read, "I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play."

She further added, "I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!" Explaining their chemistry with hopes for their future, Fox said that everything with them has been so 'organic.' She said that she does not know where things are 'headed' but if 'this is any indication of the future, I'm loving the ride.'

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's split

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have decided to part ways and the duo have filed for divorce last year. While Kim Kardashian has appealed to the court to accelerate the divorce process. Kanye West, who has made several public pleas for Kim to return, has decided to move on with his life. Kardashian too seems to have moved on with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson.

