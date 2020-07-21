Kanye West's Twitter Rant Gets Bizarre As He Claims ‘Kim Tried To Lock Me Up'

In a string of tweets posted recently, the 43-year-old rapper Kanye West claimed that his wife Kim Kardashian is trying to get him locked like it is in the film Get Out. The Twitter rant has been deemed to be bizarre and downright random by many users. The tweets have since then been deleted which has increased the speculation around public who are concerned about the rapper's mental health. Check out Kanye's since-deleted tweets below -

Kanye West's Twitter rant

Twitter comes a day after Kanye appeared in an unusual political rally in South Carolina where he spoke on various topics and ultimately broke down in tears. The series of tweets by Kanye claiming that the movie Get Out is based on his life put many netizens under distress as they tried to decipher if Kanye is actually asking for help and is stuck in a situation he cannot deal with alone.

The 2017 Oscar-winning film Get Out revolves around the life of an African-American man who visits his white girlfriend's parents for the weekend and gets stuck in a hypnotic prison which tries to enslave him through mental torture. The primary targets of Kanye West's Twitter rant were Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner where he alleged that his wife has been trying to get him locked up.

There haven't been any positive connections to the film and getting locked up which reveals that some mental health practitioners use dark methods on their guests. Several messages have since been deleted and Kanye hasn't posted anything since then. Twitter users have come in support of Kanye wiring that he is in dire need of mental health assistance which led 'Kanye West' trending on Twitter. Whereas a number of users have also affirmed with Kanye's views.

While one user wrote 'Everyone knew @kanyewest was living like the dude in the movie “Get Out.” He’s the only one who wasn’t aware. Hey Kanye, all black people already knew. Welcome to the real world, my dude.'. Another one wrote, 'You said your wife Kim was trying to come bring a doctor and have you locked up and you feel like she's trying to do you like the movie get out sorry to tell you but you been living in the movie get out for a long time now you're not living in reality.'

