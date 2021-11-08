Kardashian-Jenner Family Worried About Kanye West Amid Kim-Pete Davidson Dating Rumours

The rumours of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's bond growing stronger has been making the rounds ever since the duo was spotted together recently. Several pictures of the two holding hands on a rollercoaster and reportedly going on dates have been the talk of the town on social media.

According to reports by Page Six, the Kardashian and Jenner family and worried about Kanye West have a 'meltdown' owing to the rumours.

Kardashian-Jenner family worry about Kanye West's reaction to Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson rumours

According to a report by Page Six, the Kardashian-Jenner family is worried about how Kanye West will react to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spending so much time together. The publication mentioned that the family was worried about the rapper having a 'meltdown' after he heard the news. However, Kanye West recently referred to the reality star, who made her debut on Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago, as his wife. He mentioned that SNL 'made her' say that she divorced him, but he has not 'seen the papers' yet. He mentioned that the duo was not divorced during his interview on Revolt TV’s Drink Champs. The Donda rapper also unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram amid the rumours of her romance with Pete Davidson, however, Kim still follows him on the social media platform.

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she felt 'the pressure' before her SNL debut after Debra Messing questioned SNL's decision to pick Kim. Page Six mentioned that the star's estranged husband helped her to prepare to host the comedy sketch show. A source told the publication that the reality star was 'nervous about hosting' the show, but was determined to succeed. They mentioned that the rapper was advising her on her performance, the opening act and even her outfit for the show.

Welcome to The People’s Kourt pic.twitter.com/yaG8is2kIX — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

Kim Kardashian's role on the sketch comedy show was appreciated by many, as she took on the role of her sister, Kourtney, a judge at The People’s Court. In the clip posted by the show's Twitter account, the announcer can be heard introducing Kim as he says, “Watch as she puts her judginess to good use to solve family problems.” The first scene in the sketch sees Kim, playing Kourtney addressing a quarrel between Kim, who is seen in the unique Met Gala outfit that created a buzz on the internet and Khloe.

Image: AP