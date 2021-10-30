Kris Jenner Reveals Kim Kardashian 'couldn't See & Breathe' In Her All-black Met Gala Look

Kim Kardashian made headlines with her Met Gala 2021 all-black look recently. The television personality arrived at the event wearing a head-to-toe Belanciaga black outfit with a long ponytail and trail. Kim Kardashian left her fans divided as many of them criticised her while only a few appreciated her choice of attire. There also came a huge pool of trolls focusing on Kim Kardashian. While fans reviewed Kim's outfit widely, her mother, Kris Jenner, recently revealed Kim could not see or breathe in the outfit.

Kris Jenner recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, for its Halloween special episode. She came dressed as Cruella and chatted about her daughter's Met Gala look on the show. Talking about Halloween costumes, Ellen DeGeneres told Kris someone from her crew recreated Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 look for Halloween. When the comedian showed Kris the pictures, Kris revealed wearing such an outfit is very hard. She recalled how Kim Kardashian pulled off the all-black dress and how her family helped her to get through the evening.

Kris Jenner makes revelations about Kim Kardashian Met Gala look 2021

Kris Jenner revealed Kim Kardashian could neither see nor breathe in her head-to-toe black dress at the Met Ball. She also revealed how her boyfriend Corey helped Kim with navigations and also became her hairstylist. She said, "That is a really hard thing to be because the whole evening of the Met Ball, Kim couldn't see, and she couldn't breathe. So, my boyfriend, Corey was walking around, we were all together, and he was leading her to where we were supposed to go and helping with her ponytail. It was suddenly- he was like somebody pulling her around and a hairstylist, all at the same time."

When Ellen DeGeneres reacted to the incident, Kris further recalled a funny moment from the star-studded night. She recalled Kim Kardashian was asked to do some dance on the stage. But, Kim had no idea of what she was doing, which eventually became funny. She said, "She could not see, and then halfway through the Met Ball, they asked her to do something like, do a dance to this, and we were on the stage, and she had no idea what she was doing. It was so funny."

Kim Kardashian Met Gala memes

Kim Kardashian Met Gala memes were shared on the internet for days after the event. Several memes often surface now and then on social media. Here are some of Kim Kardashian Met Gala memes.

My favorite Kim Kardashian Met Gala memes so far 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/yio27NYKeS — Johnnie 💞⛈🐉 (@johnni3harvey) September 16, 2021

was in a silly, goofy mood 🙃. here’s a series of math memes featuring @KendallJenner and @KimKardashian from the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Iy7k8zIvTw — mathematical models (@mathymodels) September 19, 2021

