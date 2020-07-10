Kardashian Quiz: Take This Fashion Test To Know Which Kardashian Is Your 'personality'

The Kardashians have established themselves as a brand through their reality TV stint. The family, however, never fails to make a point to stand out in the world of fashion and entertainment.
All three sisters, Kim Kardashian West, Khole Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian have a very unique way of carrying themselves, and are mainly hailed for their sense of fashion and dressing. Take this quiz in order to know which Kardashian are you based on your sense of styling. Read ahead to know more.
Kardashian Fashion Quiz
1. What hair colour do you prefer?
- Like to keep experimenting
- Brown and blonde
- Black, always
2. What type of hairstyle suits you the best?
- Long and open
- Short and open
- Long and high length ponytail
3. Do you love to wear leather?
- All the time
- Sometimes
- Never
4. What colour looks best on you?
- Black
- All colours suit me
- White
5. Do you love to wear shimmery outfits?
- Sometimes
- All the time
- Never
6. Do you think bicycle shorts will suit you?
- Yes, absolutely
- Maybe
- Not at all
7. What is your favourite comfort outfit?
- Denim jeans and casual t-shirt
- Frilly skirt and crop top
- Maxi dress
8. Do you think turtleneck cut outfits suit you?
- Not really
- They do but not always
- Yes always
9. Do you prefer wearing deep V-neck cuts, halter neck cuts, or collared neck cuts?
- V-Neck cut tops
- Halter neck cut tops
- Collared neck cut tops
9. Do you prefer empire line dresses, aline dresses, or tent dresses?
- Empire line dresses
- Aline dresses
- Tent dresses
10. What shade of makeup for you prefer?
- Nude at all times
- Depends on the occasion
- Bold and dark at all times
11. What type of sunglasses suits you the best?
12. How often do you change your haircut?
- Every month
- Once in three months
- Once in six months
13. How often do you wear two-pieces (bikinis)?
- Very often
- Sometimes
- Very occasionally
14. How important is it for you to be well dressed and presentable?
- The most important thing
- Important but not much
- Not very important
15. How often do you attend fashion events?
- All the time
- Sometimes
- Very few
ANSWERS
If you picked the first option most of the times then your fashion sense is like Kim Kardashian West.
If you picked the second option most of the times then your fashion sense is like Khole Kardashian.
If you picked the third option most of the times then your fashion sense is like Kourtney Kardashian.
