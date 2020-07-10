Kardashian Quiz: Take This Fashion Test To Know Which Kardashian Is Your 'personality'

The Kardashians have established themselves as a brand through their reality TV stint. The family, however, never fails to make a point to stand out in the world of fashion and entertainment.

All three sisters, Kim Kardashian West, Khole Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian have a very unique way of carrying themselves, and are mainly hailed for their sense of fashion and dressing. Take this quiz in order to know which Kardashian are you based on your sense of styling. Read ahead to know more.

Kardashian Fashion Quiz

1. What hair colour do you prefer?

Like to keep experimenting

Brown and blonde

Black, always

2. What type of hairstyle suits you the best?

Long and open

Short and open

Long and high length ponytail

3. Do you love to wear leather?

All the time

Sometimes

Never

4. What colour looks best on you?

Black

All colours suit me

White

5. Do you love to wear shimmery outfits?

Sometimes

All the time

Never

6. Do you think bicycle shorts will suit you?

Yes, absolutely

Maybe

Not at all

7. What is your favourite comfort outfit?

Denim jeans and casual t-shirt

Frilly skirt and crop top

Maxi dress

8. Do you think turtleneck cut outfits suit you?

Not really

They do but not always

Yes always

9. Do you prefer wearing deep V-neck cuts, halter neck cuts, or collared neck cuts?

V-Neck cut tops

Halter neck cut tops

Collared neck cut tops

9. Do you prefer empire line dresses, aline dresses, or tent dresses?

Empire line dresses

Aline dresses

Tent dresses

10. What shade of makeup for you prefer?

Nude at all times

Depends on the occasion

Bold and dark at all times

11. What type of sunglasses suits you the best?

Aviator

Cat-eyed

Oval

12. How often do you change your haircut?

Every month

Once in three months

Once in six months

13. How often do you wear two-pieces (bikinis)?

Very often

Sometimes

Very occasionally

14. How important is it for you to be well dressed and presentable?

The most important thing

Important but not much

Not very important

15. How often do you attend fashion events?

All the time

Sometimes

Very few

ANSWERS

If you picked the first option most of the times then your fashion sense is like Kim Kardashian West.

If you picked the second option most of the times then your fashion sense is like Khole Kardashian.

If you picked the third option most of the times then your fashion sense is like Kourtney Kardashian.

