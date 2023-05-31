Kate Beckinsale Reveals How Keanu Reeves Saved Her From Cannes Wardrobe Malfunction

Kate Beckinsale took to her Instagram account to share a throwback photo from her Cannes experience back in 1993. Beckinsale had attended the 1993 edition of Festival de Cannes with the team of Much Ado About Nothing. Along with the photo, which features Denzel Washington, Keanu Reeves, Robert Sean Leonard, and Beckinsale herself, there is a heartwarming anecdote attached. The actress revealed how Reeves played a crucial role in preventing an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction at the global red carpet event.

Beckinsale's Cannes wardrobe mishap



Kate Beckinsale commenced her anecdote by revealing that the bodysuit she had worn to the event was actually bought at the Sock Shop in the airport. However, to her dismay, the bodysuit decided to fly open and "flipped up like a roller blind" during her car ride to the red carpet, accompanied by Denzel and Pauletta Washington. Beckinsale vividly recalled feeling a sense of discomfort about attempting to address the wardrobe mishap in a car full of people, deeming it inappropriate. As a result, she quietly panicked.

Reeves and company to the rescue

Kate went on to reveal that it was only when she walked onto the "biggest red carpet of her life" that she stealthily whispered to her co-stars Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard. Without missing a beat, both men provided assistance in the most subtle way possible. The actress disclosed that the photo in question was taken while she herself held down the front gusset, while Leonard and Reeves held down the back gusset. She also commended the two young men for their quick response, acknowledging their willingness to act despite not fully comprehending the "physics" involved or even knowing what a gusset truly was.

Beckinsale at Cannes 2023



Kate Beckinsale graced the Cannes red carpet this year with confidence and avoided any wardrobe malfunctions. Wearing a shimmer-embroidered sheer lace playsuit, the actress elevated her outfit with a stylish hand-draped sage green skirt, knotted at the waist. The Cannes Film Festival, held between May 16 and May 27, served as the backdrop for her glamorous appearance.