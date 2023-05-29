Keanu Reeves Reunites With His Band Dogstar To Perform On Stage After 20 Years

Keanu Reeves recently reunited with his band Dogstar on stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in California. The actor performed on stage with his group for the first time in public in 20 years. They performed songs from their two albums 1996's Our Little Visionary and 2000's Happy Ending. In a surprise for their fans, the group also sang tracks from their upcoming album like Glimmer, Flowers, and Breach.

Reeves shared that his bandmate Robert Mailhouse was "super supportive" ahead of the show. According to PTI, the actor said, "He was like, Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there." Dogstar was formed in 1991 after Reeves and Mailhouse became friends. Reeves serves as the band's bassist and backup vocalist while Mailhouse is a drummer and percussionist.

In 1992, Gregg Miller joined the band as the lead guitarist and vocalist. He left in 1995 and Bret Domrose came on board as a guitarist and vocalist. Prior to their recent performance, their last show was held in October 2002. The group went into hiatus for almost 20 years before making an announcement In July 2022 that they’re back. Since then, the group has posted numerous updates from the studio. Dogstar has also hinted at a longer tour schedule in support of their next, as-yet-untitled new album.

Keanu Reeves' work front

On the work front, Keanu Reeves' last big screen release was John Wick: Chapter 4. The makers revealed last week that the fifth part in the action franchise is in early development. The announcement was made by Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake during Lionsgate's Q4 2023 earnings call.

“We are now moving across the franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at regular cadence spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is already a steady cadence of a franchise that there’s clear appetite by the audience." He added, "What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spin-off that comes out next year. We are in development on three others, including John Wick 5 and television series,” Joe said. (With inputs from PTI)