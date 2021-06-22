Kate Hudson And Daughter Celebrate World Music Day As The Duo Sing ABC's; Watch

World Music Day was recently celebrated on 21st June and actress Kate Hudson shared an adorable video of her daughter singing as they celebrated Music Day. In the video, Kate Hudson's daughter sang ABC's as the actress played the tune of the piano. While sharing the video Kate Hudson wrote that this was how you sang ABC's.

Kate Hudson and daughter celebrate World Music Day

Kate Hudson's Instagram recently featured an adorable video of her and her daughter singing. The mother-daughter duo was seen singing to ABC's while the actress played the piano. At the end of the video, the actress steals a quick kiss from her daughter. While sharing the video, Hudson in her caption wrote "And that, ladies and gentleman, is how to sing your ABC’s #TeachEmYoung #HappyMusicDay."

Friends and fans react to Kate Hudson's daughter's video

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Kate Hudson's Instagram post with her daughter and left their comments. Vanessa Bryant commented on Kate's post and wrote that her daughter looked so cute. Actress and model Cara Delevingne also commented on the actress's post and wrote that thanks to her she now remembers her ABCs. Most of the fans wrote that Kate Hudson's daughter was adorable and the video was the best thing they saw on Instagram today.

Kate Hudson wishes Kurt Russell on Father's day

Kate Hudson took to her Instagram and wished her stepfather and her mother Goldie Hawn's longtime, boyfriend Kurt Russell on Father's day. The actress shared a picture with Russell and in her captions wrote "Our great loyal protector. Our dependable authentic captain. Our wild, sometimes untamed adventurer father! From skiing out of helicopters, flying in open-cockpit planes, dirt bikes, bareback horse riding, motorcycle rides, boat racing…a childhood and adulthood of adventure. Our Pa always makes life fun. Always down for exploring, always ready to take on the good life with his family. He’s one hell of a Dad, Lucky us, Happy Fathers Day Pa I love you so much."

IMAGE: KATE HUDSON'S INSTAGRAM

