Kate Hudson Pens Awareness Message On World Oceans Day; Fans React

Kate Hudson has been among the vocal Hollywood celebrities who have raised their voices for many social issues in the past. She has often used her social media handles to spread messages of awareness, and on the occasion of World Oceans Day, the actor has sent out a post on Instagram to acknowledge the day. She shared a few pictures of her children enjoying the ocean, while penning a long message in the caption about the need to protect the water bodies. Her post was promptly received by notes of agreement from fans.

Kate Hudson’s note on World Oceans Day

In the handful of pictures that have been posted by the actor on her post, one can see her son Ryder Robinson enjoying surfing in the ocean. Kate Hudson’s daughter, Rani Rose has also been captured enjoying the ocean along the beach. Kate made sure to pen a message of awareness in the caption, calling the ocean, “the beginning of all”. She continued, “She is the great force, formless, fluid, chaotic, serene, emotional and primal. She is a great teacher when we protect and honor her”. The actor also described how her children enjoy the ocean and that it brings them “peace”.

Kate then sent her wishes on the occasion and emphasised the need to ‘protect’ the oceans. Her post took no time in yielding messages of appreciation from her fans. They praised her for spreading the message in social interest, calling it the “truth”. A few weeks back, the actor was seen enjoying some water activities as well as she headed out on a boat to enjoy the days of summer. She posted her vacation picture with the caption, “Is school out yet....?!”.

Kate Hudson began her acting career with the 1998 film Desert Blue. She has since worked on a long list of known films. Some of the popular ones include You, Me and Dupree, The Killer Inside Me, Wish I Was Here and many more. Hudson was last seen in her musical drama titled Music earlier this year and will be next seen in Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.