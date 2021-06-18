Kate Hudson Shares Photos From The Beach As She 'feels Like Summer'

Kate Hudson is quite active on her Instagram and shares constant updates about what is going on in her life. In a recent post, she shared a picture from the beach and gave a glimpse of how she plans to spend the summer. Read along and take a look at the picture Kate shared.

Kate Hudson shares pictures from the beach says ‘Feels like summer’

The actor took to her Instagram feed on June 17, 2021, and shared a picture of her, donning a bikini. Along with it, she added a white embroidered shrug, with a pair of sunglasses and a long beaded necklace. The ‘wind – in – the hair’ capture, also featured Hudson holding two bottles of wine, one in both her hands, indicating she was going to have a long beach day soaking up the sun while sipping on some wine.

She kept her caption simple and wrote, “Feels like summer” followed by a sun and tongue sticking out emoji. The post has over 167k likes since it was shared, with some exciting and interesting reactions from her friends and fans. Take a look at some of the comments here.

The actor follows a strict fitness regime as is visible from her toned physique, in the picture she shared. Hudson also took to her Instagram, last week on June 8, 2021, and shared a long post, mentioning how her parents inculcated the habit of working out and taking care of her body in her. The picture also featured her daughter Rani.

She wrote in her caption, “Those who recover together... maybe you can finish the sentence 💪🌸 I grew up witnessing my parents take care of their bodies. People always ask me how I get motivated to stay in shape. The answer is, it’s what I know. It’s how I was raised. It’s ingrained in my brain that honouring and working our body is a gift and so I don’t take it for granted. I loooove moving. I love when it’s challenging. I love being in charge of my results. And I looooove seeing my daughter have fun doing it with me. They watch everything we do! Gotta make some good moves for kids”.

Image: Kate Hudson Instagram

