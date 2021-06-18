Last Updated:

Kate Hudson Shares Photos From The Beach As She 'feels Like Summer'

Actor Kate Hudson shared pictures from the beach as she slayed a bikini and enjoys the summers. Take a look at the picture here and what she has to say.

Written By
Arundhati Vivek
Kate Hudson

Image: Kate Hudson/Instagram


Kate Hudson is quite active on her Instagram and shares constant updates about what is going on in her life. In a recent post, she shared a picture from the beach and gave a glimpse of how she plans to spend the summer. Read along and take a look at the picture Kate shared.

Kate Hudson shares pictures from the beach says ‘Feels like summer’

The actor took to her Instagram feed on June 17, 2021, and shared a picture of her, donning a bikini. Along with it, she added a white embroidered shrug, with a pair of sunglasses and a long beaded necklace. The ‘wind – in – the hair’ capture, also featured Hudson holding two bottles of wine, one in both her hands, indicating she was going to have a long beach day soaking up the sun while sipping on some wine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

She kept her caption simple and wrote, “Feels like summer” followed by a sun and tongue sticking out emoji. The post has over 167k likes since it was shared, with some exciting and interesting reactions from her friends and fans. Take a look at some of the comments here.

READ | Kate Hudson pens awareness message on World Oceans Day; Fans react

The actor follows a strict fitness regime as is visible from her toned physique, in the picture she shared. Hudson also took to her Instagram, last week on June 8, 2021, and shared a long post, mentioning how her parents inculcated the habit of working out and taking care of her body in her. The picture also featured her daughter Rani.

READ | Kate Hudson shares THIS NSFW workout for losing extra calories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

She wrote in her caption, “Those who recover together... maybe you can finish the sentence 💪🌸 I grew up witnessing my parents take care of their bodies. People always ask me how I get motivated to stay in shape. The answer is, it’s what I know. It’s how I was raised. It’s ingrained in my brain that honouring and working our body is a gift and so I don’t take it for granted. I loooove moving. I love when it’s challenging. I love being in charge of my results. And I looooove seeing my daughter have fun doing it with me. They watch everything we do! Gotta make some good moves for kids”.

READ | Kate Hudson celebrates pride month with massive bouquet of flowers

Image: Kate Hudson Instagram

READ | Kate Hudson shares sweet picture of her daughter as she ties her own hair; check out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT