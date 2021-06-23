Kate Hudson Spends Quality 'family Time' On A Sunny Beach Vacation; Shares Photos On IG

Kate Hudson has once again set the internet on fire with a new set of photos from her recent family vacation. The Bride Wars star posted photos of her beach vacation with her beau Danny Fujikawa and her two kids Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa and Bingham Hawn Bellamy. The family seems to have spent leisure time indulging in fun activities besides the sea.

Kate Hudson's photos show candid vacation spirit

Kate Hudson's Instagram post is replete with beautiful images of the sun and sand, along with photos of her children enjoying the water. The actor shared 10 photos from her beach vacation with her family. In the first photo, she and her son are posing for a close-up selfie. In the next, her children are standing next to one another, dressed in their swimsuits. The third photo is of her beau Danny Fujikawa who is sitting by the table. The next photo is yet another close-up selfie but with her two-year-old daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Amidst photos from her fun vacation time with family, Kate Hudson also shared a photo of the water body. The clear blue waters are sparkling in the sun. The next photo is of Kate attempting to dive into the said waters and she soon joins Danny, as seen in the following photo. The family also indulged in a fun game of skipping stones and Rani Rose was busy collecting seashells. The last photo in the set is of Kate Hudson's children Bingham Hawn Bellamy and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa. The post was adorned with a simple caption "Family Time" followed by a beach emoji.

The alcohol bottle with a few Greek letters was spotted by a fan who commented "Your [choice] of alcohol is always solid". If the comments are anything to go by, then Kate Hudson's family time was spent on the sunny beaches of Greece. Fans poured the Greek flag emoji in the comments and one fan even welcomed her in Greece. Most fans dropped red heart emojis and heart-eyed emojis with comments like "lovelies", "Too cute".

(Image: Kate Hudson's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.