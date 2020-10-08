Kate Moss Recalls Her Break Up With Johnny Depp, Says It Was A 'nightmare'

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp were one of the most popular couples in the 1990s. But, their breakup was just as heartbreaking and hard to believe for the fans as it was for the model. Here is all about the time when Kate Moss opened up about her “nightmare” split with Johnny Depp.

Also Read | Johnny Depp Files For Delay In Defamation Case Trial To Shoot 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Kate Moss opens up about breakup with Johnny Depp

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp’s split had left the fans in shock. Even though it was visible that the breakup was very hard for the model, she confirmed it as she opened up about it in the December 2011 issue of Vanity Fair. Kate Moss had revealed that there’s nobody that's ever really been able to take care of her, but Johnny did for a bit and she believed whatever he said.

Also Read | Johnny Depp Gave THIS Nickname To Leonardo DiCaprio, Alleges Amber Heard

Giving an example of the same, Kate Moss said that if she’d ask him even the smallest of the things like what she should do at the moment, he would tell her, and that's what she missed the most when he left. Kate Moss said that she really lost that gauge of somebody she could trust. Describing the breakup as a nightmare, Kate Moss revealed that there were years and years of crying.

Also Read | Johnny Depp Files For Delay In Defamation Case Trial To Shoot 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Kate Moss told Vanity Fair contributor James Fox that she didn't feel like herself at all and she was "just not liking it". Kate revealed that she couldn't get out of her bed for two whole weeks and thought that she was going to die. It was just anxiety but nobody takes care of a person mentally. Kate Moss said that there's a massive pressure about doing what you have to do in the field of entertainment that she’s in.

Also Read | Johnny Depp Gave THIS Nickname To Leonardo DiCaprio, Alleges Amber Heard

After recalling this painful part of her life, Kate Moss, who married the guitarist of The Kills, Jamie Hince, in July 2011, revealed that she is "quite settled" into her married life in the same interview. The model said that she doesn't really go to clubs anymore. She’s actually quite settled, living in Highgate with her dog and her husband. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince split in 2015 and settled their divorce out of court in 2016.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.