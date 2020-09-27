Johnny Depp Gave THIS Nickname To Leonardo DiCaprio, Alleges Amber Heard

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his divorce with ex-wife Amber Heard seems to get murkier by the minute. Recently, it was revealed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star had allegedly accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of having affairs with many of her co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprio. Amber Heard had revealed that Johnny Depp had given a nickname to many of the stars she would be working with. Here is the nickname that Johnny Depp gave Leonardo DiCaprio, as told by Amber Heard. Read further ahead.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s nickname as given by Johnny Depp

According to reports from Express & Star, Amber Heard said that Johnny Depp accused her of having affairs with each of her co-star's movie after movie, including Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum and even women co-stars like Kelly Garner. Amber Heard revealed that Johnny Depp also accused her of having affairs with stars that she auditioned with, like Leonardo DiCaprio. She said that Johnny Depp would taunt her about it, especially when he was drunk or high, and had given derogatory nicknames for every one of her male co-stars that he considered a sexual threat. Amber Heard revealed that Johnny Depp has given Leonardo DiCaprio the nickname “pumpkin-head”. He also gave Channing Tatum the nickname of a “potato-head” and “Jim Turd Sturgess”.

In a witness statement filed as part of Johnny Depp’s High Court libel case against the actor over allegations of domestic violence, Amber Heard said that Johnny Depp demanded to know about all the romantic scenes in her movies and complained about how people can watch her “get f***ed on camera”. She said that he would insist on every male actor that she was working with was trying to sleep with her or she has had an affair with him. She said that he would say that he’d spoken to people and knew all about it. Amber Heard also revealed that Johnny Depp would try to catch her out by taking her phone or telling her someone had told him that she was having an affair and act as if he had information proving it when she really had not done anything.

Amber Heard said that without even asking her Johnny Depp would even get himself copies of the scripts that she would be looking at, in order to review the scripts for himself. Amber Heard said that his rules got tighter every year they were together about what nudity or scenes were acceptable, wanting descriptions of every detail, every aspect of scenes and how they were covered, placing increasing restrictions on what she could and could not do. Amber Heard said that she found herself turning down work, and said her salary fell every year she was with him.

