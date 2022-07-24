Kate Moss Opens Up On Why She Testified In Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial; 'I Know...'

The defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was one of the most publicised court cases this year. On June 1, a Virginia court ruled in favour of Johnny Depp with Heard being directed to pay a sizable compensation to her ex-husband. After a six-week trial, Depp was granted $15 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued.

The trial was live-streamed to millions, as viewers were glued to the intimate as well as lurid details about the duo's private lives, and shocking revelations about their tumultuous relationship, including claims made by both Depp and Heard, accusing each other of physical and emotional abuse. During the trial, Amber Heard even claimed that many other women had been victims at the hands of the Mortdecai actor. Mentioning Depp's ex Kate Moss, Heard claimed that he pushed the model down the stairs in the 1990s, but the latter, who appeared to testify in court, supported her ex-boyfriend, stating,

"I slid down the stairs and hurt my back and I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical care. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

'I believe in the truth': Kate Moss

Now, opening up about why she testified in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's infamous defamation trial, the British model said in an interview with BBC,

"I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice. I knew the truth about Johnny. I knew he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."

The legal tussle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp doesn't seem to end. The Pirates of the Caribean star has now appealed against the $2 million verdict that the Virginia jury handed over to Amber Heard. The development came a day after the Aquaman actor's legal team officially filed a notice of appeal against the verdict in favour of Johnny Depp at the Virginia Court of Appeals in Fairfax County.