Kate Moss Supports Johnny Depp At London Concert Days After Testifying In Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex Amber Heard recently found themselves in the midst of a legal battle and are now awaiting the jury's verdict in the case. Several individuals have taken the stand in the trial, including Depp's ex, Kate Moss. The model was recently spotted supporting her ex at his concert in London, days after she took the stand virtually in the trial.

Kate Moss supports ex Johnny Depp at concert in London

Hollywood Life recently reported that Kate Moss was spotted leaving Depp's concert in London at Royal Albert Hall on May 31, 2022. She was spotted in a simple and elegant black blazer and trousers as she exited the venue. She reportedly also met Depp backstage and spent some time with him backstage after his cameo performance with Jeff Beck. Pictures from Moss at the event have taken the internet by storm as fans appreciate her supporting her ex. The duo began dating in 1994 before they called it quits in 1997 and remained on amicable terms.

Have a look at the pictures here

#KateMoss en el Royal Albert Hall saliendo de ver a #JohnnyDepp y #JeffBeck ✨ pic.twitter.com/lnMM8mitSG — ıllıllı Marisa Cariolo ıllıllı (@cariolisima) June 1, 2022

Kate Moss's testimony in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Kate Moss took the stand virtually about a week ago and dismissed the rumours about Depp pushing her down a flight of stairs when they were in a relationship. She mentioned that the incident took place when the couple was in Jamaica, and although she did fall down the stairs there, it was not Depp who pushed her. She clarified that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in fact came to her aid and carried her to her room. According to a video by Law&Crime Network, she said-

"I slid down the stairs and hurt my back and I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical care. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

Kate Moss took the stand after Amber Heard initially mentioned Moss on the stand during her testimony. This was when Depp's legal team was seen celebrating as Heard's mention of Moss meant that they had the opportunity to present her as an impeachment witness.

Image: Twitter/@cariolisima