Kate Moss Testifies In Johnny Depp Trial, Counters Rumours Of Actor's Violence Towards Her

Johnny Depp and his ex Amber Heard are currently in the midst of a legal battle in Fairfax, Virginia and several statements from their testimonies have been making headlines. Heard has earlier taken the stand and mentioned Depp's ex Kate Moss, and claimed that some people had told her that Depp was once violent with Moss and had pushed her down the stairs.

However, Kate Moss herself has now taken the stand virtually on Wednesday and dismissed these rumours.

Kate Moss takes the stand in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case

According to a video by Law&Crime Network of the trial, Kate Moss joined the trial virtually on Wednesday and testified about the events that took place in Jamaica, where Depp allegedly pushed her down a flight of stairs. The model mentioned that although she did fall down the stairs, it was Depp who in fact came to her aid as they were leaving a room after a rainstorm. She mentioned that once she slid down the stairs, she was in pain and screamed as she did not know what was happening. This is when Depp came to her rescue, carried her up to her room and got her the medical attention she needed.

Moss and Depp were in a relationship between 1994 and 1998 and during the trial, she said-

"I slid down the stairs and hurt my back and I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical care. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

This comes after Heard's mention of Kate Moss on the stand, which Depp's legal team was seen celebrating in a viral video. The team celebrated as Heard mentioning the model meant they had the opportunity to present her as an impeachment witness.

Heard recalled the events of 2015, when she claimed Depp struck her sister Whitney, who was near a flight of stairs. She then said, "in my head I just instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs," after which Depp's legal team began celebrating.

Image: AP