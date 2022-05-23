Kate Moss To Testify In Johnny Depp-Amber Trial After Latter Mentioned Her In Courtroom

Supermodel Kate Moss is reportedly set to testify in the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation suit in Fairfax, Virginia. Commenced on April 11, the high profile trial, which is streamed live, entailed shocking revelations about the Hollywood stars' marriage.

While Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed, Heard filed a counter case seeking $100 million from him. The latest development comes a week after the Aquaman star mentioned Moss's name, who was Depp's former partner, in the courtroom while recounting an alleged physical encounter involving her sister Whitney Henriquez.

Kate Moss to testify in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case

As per a report from People, a source close to the 58-year-old actor confirmed that Kate Moss will be testifying in the case as she will join the courtroom via video link on Wednesday. Last week when Heard had mentioned her name, Depp and his lawyers were seen celebrating as they got the opportunity to present the model as an impeachment witness.

It is also pertinent to note, as per New York Post, that the 36-year-old actor had also mentioned Kate Moss during her testimony at Depp's U.K. defamation trial in 2020. During the same, Heard stated that she had heard from two people that Depp had pushed Kate Moss down the stairs. Johnny Depp and Kate Moss dated from 1994 and 1997.

While recounting an alleged physical altercation between Johnny Deep and her sister Whitney, Heard had said, ''(Whitney's) back was to the staircase, and Johnny swings at her. I don't hesitate, I don't wait — I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs. And I swung at him. In all of my relationships to date with Johnny, I hadn't landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him, square in the face. And he didn’t push my sister down the stairs."

Meanwhile, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's ex-wife Ellen Barkin also testified in the ongoing battled and divulged the veteran actor's behavioural patterns during their relationship. She claimed that Depp was a 'jealous man' and would ask her questions like 'Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?'. The trail of the highly-publicised Depp-Heard case is set to end on May 27, 2022.

Image: AP