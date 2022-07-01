Kate Winslet's Look As Ronal From 'Avatar 2' Out; Star Reveals Her Character Is A Warrior

After keeping fans on their toes for a long time, the makers of the highly anticipated sequel to Avatar movie, have finally dropped the first dramatic look of actor Kate Winslet. Winslet has once again reunited with Titanic director James Cameron after almost 26 years to create something as big as the highly-anticipated sequel of the film titled, Avatar: The Way Of Water.

In the film, Winslet will be seen playing the role of Na'vi warrior Ronal. The actor's much-awaited look from the film was exclusively revealed as the Empire magazine's special Avatar edition cover. Apart from unveiling her first look, the actor even spoke about her character traits and what fans can expect from the sequel.

Kate Winslet's looks from Avatar 2 unveiled

Speaking to Empire, the Oscar-winning actor spilled beans about her character and revealed how Ronal leads the Metkayina tribe, who live in the vast oceans of Pandora. “She is deeply loyal and a fearless leader. She is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear. Her family and their home,” Winslet told the leading publication.

Ready to return to Pandora? Empire’s world-exclusive #Avatar: The Way Of Water issue is coming, with Kate Winslet riding into battle as Na’vi leader Ronal on the newsstand cover. On sale Thursday 7 July.



READ MORE: https://t.co/PKwSUIJot1 pic.twitter.com/7oMLHlVeSC — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 30, 2022

The actor gained popularity with her role in Titanic, and her new looks from the film are surely set to leave fans impressed. Given the hard work that the star had put behind getting into the layer of her role along with all the action stunts she has performed as a middle-aged woman, is surely worth lauding.

The poster shows Winslet looking fierce with sharp canine teeth and big eyes as she imitates screaming at someone with anger. Her looks seem to be slightly different from Avatar's Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) with her unkempt hair open loosely spread around her back, unlike Neytiri's braided look.

According to the International publication, the actor who was required to go underwater, confessed the longest she remained underwater was "seven minutes and 14 seconds” and added, “the most amazing thing for me as a middle-aged woman was to learn something not just new, but superhuman." Avatar: The Way Of Water will unveil the new challenges that befall Jake Sully and Neytiri's family.

IMAGE: Instagram/Avatar/AP