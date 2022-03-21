Katherine Schwarzenegger Flaunts Her Baby Bump For The First Time In Latest Post; See

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are one of the most adored couples in Hollywood. The couple is currently, who tied the knot back in 2019, are currently parents to their daughter Lyla Maria Pratt. They are currently expecting their second baby together and for the first time, the American author shared a glimpse of her baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katherine Schwarzenegger recently shared a video of her for a brand collaboration. In the video, the author wore a black coloured jacket and matching track pants. She could be seen doing some daily chores in the video. While she was working here and there in the video, her baby bump was very evident. It did not take much time for the author's followers to notice the baby bump. One of them wrote, "I think I missed the announcement- but congrats on your pregnancy!!" while another one wrote, "So excited for you, Lyla is going to be an amazing sister and helper to you."

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's baby announcement

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger did not officially announce their second pregnancy. However, the Guardians Of The Galaxy actor has often mentioned how he wants to have many babies. As per a December 2021 report by US Weekly, several sources close to the couple confirmed the big news. Apart from sharing a daughter with Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt also has a son named Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's love story

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's love story is no less than a fairytale. The couple met sometime in 2018 while visiting a church. Soon after their meeting, the couple were spotted going out on a date in Santa Barbara, California. It was also reported Pratt's mother was the cupid in the couple's love story as she set them up. The couple gradually came closer to each other's families and got engaged in January 2019. The couple tied the knot in June 2019, six months after meeting for the first time, in Montecito, California. In April 2020, the couple was reportedly pregnant with their first baby. Their daughter Lyla is now one year old.

Image: Instagram/@katherineschwarzenegger