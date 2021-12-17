Chris Pratt & Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger All Set To Welcome Their Second Child Together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger will soon welcome their second child together. The celebrity duo who is already parents to daughter Lyla Maria is expecting another baby, keeping in line with Pratt's wish about wanting 'a lot of kids.' According to Us Weekly, multiple sources have confirmed the big news surrounding the couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy affair in 2019.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has been vocal about expanding his family and in an earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight, he quipped that he'd rather 'spend less time working' and 'more time enjoying life'. Apart from sharing a daughter with Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris also has a son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Chriss and Katherine met sometime in 2018 and got married in the summer of 2019 in California. They started their family in early 2020, with their daughter being 16 months old now. The reports come shortly after Katherine's 32nd birthday, on which Chris shared a heartwarming post. Pratt uploaded candid glimpses of his 'wonderful' partner from one of their getaways, noting that she's a "deeply thoughtful and extraordinarily smart" individual among various other things.

"Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years.", he wrote.

He further quipped that they emerge perfectly into each other's lives and that God is constantly looking out for them. "Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household," he added.

Talking about keeping their daughter away from the public purview, Katherine mentioned that it's something 'really important' to the couple. In an appearance on The Today Show, she quipped that they want to show only 'as much of them on social media', and not jeopardise their kids' personal space.

