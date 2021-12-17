Last Updated:

Chris Pratt & Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger All Set To Welcome Their Second Child Together

As per reports, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger will soon become second-time parents. The duo shares a 16-month-old daughter Lyla.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRATTPRATTPRATT


Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger will soon welcome their second child together. The celebrity duo who is already parents to daughter Lyla Maria is expecting another baby, keeping in line with Pratt's wish about wanting 'a lot of kids.' According to Us Weekly, multiple sources have confirmed the big news surrounding the couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy affair in 2019. 

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has been vocal about expanding his family and in an earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight, he quipped that he'd rather 'spend less time working' and 'more time enjoying life'. Apart from sharing a daughter with Katherine Schwarzenegger, Chris also has a son Jack with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. 

Chris Pratt and Katherine to welcome second child together 

Chriss and Katherine met sometime in 2018 and got married in the summer of 2019 in California. They started their family in early 2020, with their daughter being 16 months old now. The reports come shortly after Katherine's 32nd birthday, on which Chris shared a heartwarming post. Pratt uploaded candid glimpses of his 'wonderful' partner from one of their getaways, noting that she's a "deeply thoughtful and extraordinarily smart" individual among various other things. 

READ | Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger to be global ambassadors for Special Olympics 2022

"Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, stepmother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years.", he wrote. 

READ | Chris Pratt to voice Garfield's character in upcoming animated film

He further quipped that they emerge perfectly into each other's lives and that God is constantly looking out for them. "Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household," he added. 

READ | Maria Shriver extends support to Chris Pratt as he faces backlash for IG post

Talking about keeping their daughter away from the public purview, Katherine mentioned that it's something 'really important' to the couple. In an appearance on The Today Show, she quipped that they want to show only 'as much of them on social media', and not jeopardise their kids' personal space. 

READ | Chris Pratt says 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' will be 'worth the wait'

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRATTPRATTPRATT)

READ | Chris Pratt's b'day post for 'boss' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is all things love; see

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com