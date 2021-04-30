Kathie Lee Gifford Is In ‘special Relationship’ After 6 Years Of Her Husband's Death

Kathie Lee Gifford recently appeared on the Today show on April 29, 2021. On the show, she revealed that she is in a "special relationship" with a new man nearly after 6 years of her husband, Frank Gifford’s death. She also admitted that the new man in her life is "funny" and the "smartest person" she has ever met. Read ahead to know more.

Kathie Lee Gifford is in a "special relationship"

Kathie opened up about her relationship and said that she is in a "really special relationship" with somebody fun and healthy which is good. She didn’t reveal any name and said, “It’s just happy, and I don’t want to mess it up.”

She was then asked if this meant that Kathie had a "new boyfriend" but the TV presenter was being secretive. She joked that she "probably already" messed up this new romance by "just even mentioning it". She said, “To be in a place where you feel like every aspect of your life is good, that nothing’s missing, and that’s a beautiful place to be. I’m just so grateful.”

Yet, Kathie was open to sharing more about her new relationship and said that she has found somebody who is much fun to be with. He is challenging to her and the smartest person she has ever met. She added that the duo have a great time together and at this point of her life, that’s exactly what she needs and wants. “Different seasons of life — we weren’t meant to know each other before, it’s right now. We don’t know what the future holds at all, but we’re having fun today,” Kathie said.

When Kathie Lee Gifford opened up about her first date

Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford passed away on August 9, 2015, due to “natural causes” inside his Connecticut home at the age of 84. Kathie went for her first date in 33 years in 2019. While appearing on the Today show in 2019, she revealed that she was at first hesitant about getting romantically involved with anyone. Speaking of her first date, she said that it was "surreal".

(Promo Image source: Kathie Lee Gifford's Instagram)