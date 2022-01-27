Kathryn Kates, ‘Seinfeld' And ‘Orange Is The New Black' Actor, Passes Away At 73

Actor Kathryn Kates, known for her work in various TV shows over the years, has passed away at the age of 73. She was reportedly suffering from lung cancer.

The artist had earned popularity for her performances on shows like Orange is the New Black, Seinfeld, among others.

Kathryn Kates, as per a report on Deadline, breathed her last in Florida on Saturday. The news was confirmed by her representatives at the Headline talent agency. The agency also shared a statement, where they said that she had been their client for several years and that they had grown closer from last year, as she came to know of her cancer returning.

Sharing that Kathryn will be 'great missed', they wrote that she was 'incredibly wise' and took on her on-screen characters with 'greatest of passion.'

A video was also posted on her Instagram account, where she was heard reciting a sonnet. Along with Mary Elizabeth Frye's bereavement poem Do not Stand At My Grave and Weep, the message from her team read, "Keep me alive in your beautiful hearts with unforgettable memories. Teach others what you've learned from me and I will live in forever. 🤗💐🕊"

Kathryn Kates's career

Kathryn Kates had set up the Colony Theatre in 1975. The group was famous for producing numerous plays over the next 25 years, earning numerous awards and establishing a renowned legacy.

Her career on TV started in the '80s, but she earned more popularity and acclaim in the '90s.

She was well-known for her acts on The Many Saints of Newark, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit apart from Seinfeld and Orange is the New Black.

She had starred in two episodes, considered iconic, The Dinner Party in 1994 and The [Marble] Rye in 1996 on Seinfeld as The Counter Woman, one of her popular roles.

Pam Am, Caroline in the City, Hudson Street, Lizzie McGuire, Matlock, Thunder Alley, Judging Amy, Rescue Me, Shades of Blue were some of the other series where she had made an impact.

She also won awards for her work in Getting Out and Gray Matters.

Some of the last appearances for Kathryn was in the short film Welcome to Sarajevo, which even fetched an award at the NYCTV Festival.

Her work on The Many Saints of Newark was one of her last most recognised performances

On the film front, she starred in Lola Versus, Jinxed!, among others.

In the last few years of her career, she acted in numerous Broadway productions, performing at iconic venues in the USA and also touring Europe.

Image: Instagram/@officialkathrynkates