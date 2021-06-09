Katie Homes Congratulates Ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr For His Short Film Almost A Year

Actor Katie Holmes took to Instagram and posted a congratulatory message for her ex-boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Emilio and Katie's short film Almost A Year is set to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival this year. The latter expressed her excitement about the movie and congratulated Emilio and other members of the cast in the post.

Katie shared some stills from the movie Almost A Year and wrote, “ I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!! I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021 as part of #TribecaAtHome tickets and more details on the @Tribeca websight.” She also congratulated the cast and crew of the movie and wrote, “Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker.” Emilio Vitolo Jr. replied to the post with many heart-eyed emojis.

A few weeks ago, Emilio also took to his Instagram and shared some clips from the movie Almost a Year and wrote, “Soo honored and proud to be a part of this Film. Cast and crew A1. Soo much love went into this. Can’t wait for you all to see this.” Katie Holmes commented with a bunch of emojis. Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. got together last September and broke up in April of this year. Holmes’ representative confirmed the development, saying “they have parted ways amicably but remain friends.” Previously, Katie Holmes was married to Tom Cruise but the two parted ways after five years of marriage. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise have a daughter together named Suri Cruise.

On the work front

Katie Holmes gained fame with the show, Dawson’s Creek and played the role of Joey Potter in the show. Then she went on to appear in many famous movies like Disturbing Behaviour, Teaching Mrs Tingle, Wonder Boys, Pieces of April, Batman Begins, Jack and Jill, and many more. She was last seen in the movie The Secret: Dare To Dream in 2020, which is based on the famous novel, The Secret. Alongside Katie, the movie also featured Josh Lucas, Jerry O’Connell, and Celia Weston. In the coming time, she will be seen in the role of a writer, producer, and director for one of her movies.

IMAGE CREDIT: KATIE HOLMES,EMILIO VITOLO/INSTAGRAM

