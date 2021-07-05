Katie Price Encounters Near-death Experience After Undergoing Multiple Cosmetic Surgeries

Loose Women fame Katie Price opened up about her multiple botched surgeries overseas in an attempt to enhance her features. Planning to document her horrendous experience on her Youtube channel, the model described the ordeal as a 'near-death experience' and why she regretted having it done. Read more to know how Model Katie Price came to terms with her new look eventually.

Katie Price surgery

Katie Price: My Crazy Life star paid a hefty price after undergoing multiple cosmetic surgeries including full body liposuction, Brazilian Butt lift, liposuction under her chin as well as lip and eye lifts in Turkey. While talking to The Sun, the model recounted her horrendous experience when she turned down a recommended blood transfusion over the concerns of COVID-19 infections. The model admitted regretting her decision because she thought she looked like a monster 'straight out of a horror movie'.

The actress cried out that she wanted the 'old Katie' back over the fear of looking like the ' Bride of Wildenstein'. The 43-year-old model confessed to fearing for her life post-surgery after she was woken up with stitches all over he body and cat whiskers like thing protruding from her nose and eyes. However, Model Katie Price had a sincere companion throughout her healing process, her fiance Carl Woods, who compared Katie's surgery to a piece of meat being carved. After going through the ordeal, the model admitted to loving her new look after the swelling went down and plans on flying back home to the UK after completing the mandatory quarantine period.

Katie Price to document her botched surgery experience?

Amassing over 300k subscribers on Youtube, the model candidly documents moments from her personal life with her fans. From visiting the dentist to taking her viewers to her house tour, the model does not shy away from sharing details about her day-to-day life and company. The fans now wait for the model to upload a vlog depicting her ordeal in Turkey and also her recovery process. An update on Katie Price Instagram showed the actress clad in sunglasses and a black mask talking to her fans.

IMAGE- KATIE PRICE INSTAGRAM & THE SUN TWITTER

