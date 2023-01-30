Katy Perry Admits Making ‘huge Mistake’ By Not Collaborating With Billie Eilish

Katy Perry regrets not working with seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish. According to Perry's latest TikTok video, the latter revealed that she didn’t catch onto Eilish immediately when she heard her song, 'Ocean Eyes', and dismissed the singer-songwriter as 'boring'.

In the TikTok shared by Los Angeles radio station 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday, Perry was seemingly talking to an audience, when she shared her experience of listening to Billie Eilish’s music for the first time. The ‘Fireworks’ singer said that the first time she listened to Eilish's was when the latter was just 14 years old and her single 'Ocean Eyes' was sent to her over an email. Katy Perry said that she thought of 14-year-old Eilish as "just a blonde girl."

Perry added that she thought the song was "boring", quickly adding that she recognised her judgment of Eilish’s music as a "Big mistake. Huge mistake."

Apparently, Katy Perry and Billie Eilish don’t have any conflicts over this.

Perry was even a part of Billie Eilish's 2021 documentary The World’s a Little Blurry. Later, in 2019, she was seen meeting Billie Eilish at Coachella along with her actor-husband Orlando Bloom.

Check out the video below.

.@katyperry says that declining to work with @BillieEilish after she had only just released "ocean eyes" was a big mistake.



pic.twitter.com/GDUqMEJxyS — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) January 27, 2023

Billie Eilish's celebrated career

Billie Eilish first broke out on the pop scene following the release of her single ‘Ocean Eyes.’ Her brother Finneas O’Connell produced and wrote the song. As per Vox, the song was first uploaded on SoundCloud, where it started gaining traction.

Eilish was only 14 at the time of the song’s release. Since then, she has gone on to become a seven-time Grammy winner and has scored several accolades.