Katy Perry Calls Fiance Orlando Bloom 'most Sexy, Strong Man' In Sweet Birthday Post

As actor Orlando Bloom turned a year older on January 13, 2022, fiance Katy Perry surprised him with the sweetest birthday wishes. Taking to her Instagram handle, the pop star uploaded a series of pictures, featuring Bloom and all the time they spent together. Perry and Bloom got engaged after the latter popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2019. The couple later announced the birth of daughter Daisy Dove on August 26, 2020.

Katy Perry wishes fiance Orlando Bloom on his Birthday

The American singer-songwriter, Katy Perry shared some snapshots of Bloom on her Instagram handle and termed him as the kindest man she knows. She captioned the post, "Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know. thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd ♥️♠️". Some pictures featured the couple spending time together either on a red carpet or at home or on some vacation.

Earlier, on Katy Perry's 44th birthday, Bloom uploaded a glimpse from the former's birthday bash and noted that he would celebrate her "today and every day". The adorable candid snap showcased the 'Roar' hitmaker donning a 'birthday girl' headband as Bloom looks at her endearingly. The duo started dating after their first meeting at the Golden Globes after-party in 2016 after which they called it quits in February 2017. However, they reconciled the following year post which the Lord of the Rings actor proposed to Perry. The singer often gives occasional seak-peeks into the couple's getaways on her Instagram handle.

Katy Perry on the work front

On the work front, the singer has recently announced the music video of her latest track When I'm Gone, which is scheduled to premiere during the halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship. Sharing the news, Katy Perry asked her fans to get their wings as she has brought them the music video during the break. She wrote on her Twitter handle, "Get yer wings cause I’ve got yer W.I.G.The music video with @Alesso premieres at halftime of the cfb playoff tune in to @espn starting at 5:00pm PT @ESPNCFB okuuuur."

Image: Instagram/@katyperry