Katy Perry-Alesso Premiere 'When I’m Gone' Music Video During CFB Playoff; Watch

Katy Perry never fails to move her listeners with her ace performance and chart-bursting tracks. She has definitely scored a few touchdowns and her performance at the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show stays rent-free in her fans' hearts. While the singing sensation is known for blowing people's minds with her songs, she hit the field again, but this time during the halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship, which took place recently, on January 10 at 5:00 pm PT (Pacific Time). The singer premiered her latest song When I'm Gone during the halftime of the CFB playoff on ESPN.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Katy Perry announced the music video of her latest track When I'm Gone is scheduled to premiere during the halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship. Sharing the news, Katy Perry asked her fans to get their wings as she has brought them the music video during the break. She wrote, "Get yer wings cause I’ve got yer W.I.G.The music video with @Alesso premieres at halftime of the cfb playoff tune in to @espn starting at 5:00pm PT @ESPNCFB okuuuur." Katy Perry was seemingly excited to unveil the music video of the song as she mentioned the same several times on her Instagram handle.

Get yer wings🍗 cause I’ve got yer W.I.G.‼️The music video with @Alesso premieres at halftime of the #cfbplayoff 🏆🏈 tune in to @espn starting at 5:00pm PT @ESPNCFB okuuuur 🦾 pic.twitter.com/hw7jM56F0N — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 10, 2022

Official music video of When I'm Gone

When I'm Gone is a collaboration of the pop star with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso. Perry teased the songs several times since late November 2021 and dropped the track two days prior to New Year's eve. Soon after its premiere during the halftime of CFB playoffs, the official music video debuted on YouTube.

Katy Perry had a special reason to premiere her latest track's music video during the halftime of the playoff. As per Billboard.com, the singer revealed ESPN and College GameDay both hold a special place in her heart. Therefore, partnering with the Swedish DJ and producer Alesso and becoming the first artist to ever debut a global music video thing a live event on the sports channel was something that made a perfect pairing for the singer. Soon after its release, the song debuted on the fourth position on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales.

Image: Instagram/@katyperry