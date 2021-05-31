Katy Perry Gives Fans An Update About Daughter Daisy Dove's Latest Milestone Achievements

Katy Perry's daughter has recently overcome a new milestone. Katy recently appeared in an interview on 'On-Air with Ryan Seacrest' on Friday, May 28. While on the show, the Roar singer revealed that her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's 9-month-old daughter, Daisy Dove, is now on the move and got her first tooth.

During the interaction, while Katy Perry mentioned how her daughter was now crawling "and she has one tooth", she also spoke about how the tooth had "barely poked through though". She then went on to mention how her daughter's tooth might be similar to hers. She said, "Actually it's kind of like one of my teeth. I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they're a little interesting, but I think that's character".

About Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been quite protective of their new-born baby girl, understandably making sure to not let any pictures of her surface online. While the two have been parenting their daughter through the pandemic, earlier this month, a source for ET revealed how they were "looking to find balance in their lives as working parents". The couple welcomed their daughter last year in August.

The source also told ET, that the couple had been doing well, and that Perry "loves being a mom" adding "but also loves being a boss". According to the source, Perry is "on top of the world in terms of her career and motherhood". They also added how the Teenage Dream singer was excited about her "Vegas residency".

On the work front

On the work front, Katy Perry is gearing up for her upcoming residency in Las Vegas. For eight shows running from December 29, 2021 to January 15, 2022, Perry will host a residency named 'Play' at Resorts World, Las Vegas. Perry last appeared on season 19 of 'American Idol' as a judge, a position she took up in 2018.

Orlando Bloom, on the other hand, has a series of acting projects lined up, including season 2 of his fantasy series, Carnival Row, and the upcoming sci-fi film Needle in a Timestack. Bloom will also have a voice role in Gary Janetti's upcoming animated sitcom, The Prince, which will air on HBO Max. The actor will voice the character of Prince Harry in the series, with Condola Rashād, Alan Cumming, Iwan Rheon, and Sophie Turner playing other characters.

